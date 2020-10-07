Golfer gored by elk on Colorado course, antler slices kidney

A golfer in Colorado is recovering after being gored by an elk over the weekend, splitting one of his kidneys.

Zak Bornhoft was at Evergreen Golf Course about an hour west of Denver on Saturday evening. He and his friends saw dozens of elk near the course and thought they would be safe if they kept their distance, according to reports.

He tells local media the large elk charged at him while he sat in a golf cart near the 17th hole. The person driving the cart brought him to the clubhouse to get help.

The Elk’s antler sliced his left kidney in two. Bornhoft was rushed to the hospital, and treated in the ICU. He is reportedly making a good recovery.

Elk are allowed to roam freely in the area of the course, and wildlife officials say attacks on golfers are rare.