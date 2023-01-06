Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed, able to speak

Bills Hamlin Football
Joshua Bessex/AP
A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the field during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Bills Hamlin Football
Posted at 8:15 AM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 10:32:18-05

One day after doctors said that Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress, the organization confirmed on Friday that Hamlin is speaking and his breathing tube has been removed. Hamlin is recovering from a cardiac arrest suffered during Monday night's game against the Bengals.

"He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the Bills said. "His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team."

The team added that Hamlin joined a team meeting via FaceTime, and said to the team, "Love you boys."

Monday's game will not be resumed.

Doctors from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center told reporters on Thursday that Hamlin was awake and able to communicate by writing.

"We had significant concerns, about him after the injury and after the event that happened on the field. But he is making substantial progress," Dr. Timothy Pritts told reporters.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE