World leaders send best wishes to Trumps following their positive COVID-19 tests

Several world leaders sent well wishes to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after the president confirmed early Friday morning that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized for a week after contracting the virus in April, offered his "best wishes" to the couple.

"My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus," Johnson tweeted.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, tweeted that he and his wife, Sara, are thinking of the Trumps during their recovery.

Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery.

Reuters reports that the Kremlin in Russia also sent its well-wishes.

“Of course, we wish President Trump a swift recovery,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to Reuters.

In addition to Trump and Johnson, several other world leaders have contracted the virus. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro also tested positive for COVID-19 in July. Prior to contracting the virus, Bolsonaro often downplayed its effects, comparing it to the common cold. He reportedly suffered mild symptoms and later recovered.

According to The New York Times, the presidents of Honduras, Bolivia, Guatemala have also contracted the virus, as has the Prime Ministers of Armenia and Russia.