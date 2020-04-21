Virus forces cancellation of iconic events like Oktoberfest

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Spain called off the Running of the Bulls in July, the U.S. scrapped the national spelling bee in June and Germany even canceled Oktoberfest, making it clear that the gathering drive to return to normal in Europe and the U.S. could be a two-steps-forward, one-step-back process in the effort to stave off coronavirus.

Meanwhile, U.N. leaders called for efforts to ensure that all people have access to testing, medical supplies, drugs and future vaccines, especially in developing countries where virus cases were beginning to crest.

African officials have been outspoken about the need for medical supplies across the 54-nation continent.