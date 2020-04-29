Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Streaming-only films eligible for Oscar during COVID-19 pandemic

items.[0].image.alt
2019 Getty Images
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Oscar Statue at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on February 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Streaming-only films eligible for Oscar during COVID-19 pandemic
Posted at 8:12 AM, Apr 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-29 11:13:12-04

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that it would allow streaming-only films to enter the running for an Oscar in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the announcement, to be considered for an Oscar, films previously had to be shown in theaters within Los Angeles County at least three times a day for seven-straight days.

But with the virus forcing theaters to be shut down, the Academy's Board of Governors had to make a temporary change.

"The Academy firmly believes there is no greater way to experience the magic of movies than to see them in a theater," said Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson in a joint statement. "Our commitment to that is unchanged and unwavering. Nonetheless, the historically tragic COVID-19 pandemic necessitates this temporary exception to our awards eligibility rules."

Once theaters reopen, officials said, the new rule will no longer apply.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.