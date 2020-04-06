Police: Teens attacked woman on NYC bus, called her a slur and accused her of causing COVID-19

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Police are looking for one of four teenage girls who attacked a woman on a Bronx bus and accused her of causing the coronavirus pandemic, according to the New York City Police Department.

The attack, which is being investigated as a hate crime, happened around 3 p.m. on March 28, police said.

The 51-year-old victim was on a Bx13 bus in Highbridge when the teens hit her in the head with an umbrella, called her a racial slur and yelled, “You caused coronavirus,” according to police.

The suspects got off the bus near Ogden Avenue and West 166th Street, authorities said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where she received stitches for a cut to her head, police said.

Three 15-year-olds were arrested near the scene shortly after the incident, and police are searching for a fourth suspect, according to the NYPD. A photo of the girl was released by police Saturday night. She is suspected of hitting the woman with the umbrella, investigators said.

The three apprehended suspects were charged with assault as a hate crime, menacing and harassment, police said.

