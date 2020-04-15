Menu

Mnuchin, Schumer rev up talks as small business aid runs dry

Mary Altaffer/AP
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., left, wears a face mask to fend off the coronavirus as she listens to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference to call on FEMA to grant approval for Disaster Funeral Assistance to help families in lower-income communities and communities of color across New York pay for funeral costs amid the coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Corona neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mnuchin, Schumer rev up talks as small business aid runs dry
Posted at 3:22 PM, Apr 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-15 18:22:02-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Talks in Washington are accelerating on a stopgap coronavirus relief bill aimed at helping small businesses.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke Wednesday about President Donald Trump's request for $250 billion in emergency aid.

The money would be used to shore up a paycheck subsidy program that gives grants to businesses with fewer than 500 workers so that they can maintain payroll and pay rent.

Reaching a deal on new funding won't be easy.

Top GOP leaders are vowing to stick closely to Trump's request despite Democratic demands to add funding for states and hospitals.

