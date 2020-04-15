Mnuchin, Schumer rev up talks as small business aid runs dry

WASHINGTON (AP) — Talks in Washington are accelerating on a stopgap coronavirus relief bill aimed at helping small businesses.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke Wednesday about President Donald Trump's request for $250 billion in emergency aid.

The money would be used to shore up a paycheck subsidy program that gives grants to businesses with fewer than 500 workers so that they can maintain payroll and pay rent.

Reaching a deal on new funding won't be easy.

Top GOP leaders are vowing to stick closely to Trump's request despite Democratic demands to add funding for states and hospitals.