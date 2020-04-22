Hundreds expected at South Dakota auto races despite virus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Organizers of a pair of auto racing events in South Dakota are planning to open the stands to hundreds of spectators over the weekend despite concerns about the coronavirus.

Gov. Kristi Noem has advised against the event.

But the South Dakota Republican says she won't be taking any action to shut down the events planned for Saturday and Sunday nights.

Race promoters say they're selling limited tickets to give race fans a taste of "normalcy" after weeks of social distancing and canceled sporting events.

They say they also plan to check people's temperatures and are making concessions cashless.