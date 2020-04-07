How to take care of your vehicle while you're not driving it

Gas demand is at its lowest point since 1993 due to coronavirus pandemic.

Crude oil price wars between Saudi Arabia and Russia have also driven down prices.

Since we're not driving as much, it's hard to reap the benefits. However, AAA is warning the public not to let your gas tank stay low.

“You do want to keep it three fourths full or full,” said AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano. “That's because it helps reduce the condensation in the car, in your gas tank, which is better for your gas.”

AAA also says add fuel stabilizer. It will help the car start easier. It will also keep the gas from going bad.

Here are some other things to be mindful of if your vehicle is staying parked:

A battery tender can help keep your battery charged.

Prop up the wiper arms so the blades aren't touching the windshield and won't get stuck to the glass.

Add 10 PSI of pressure more than usual to each tire to prevent flat spots from forming.

Don't use your parking brake.

“Your parking brake can become frozen or your parking brake pad can deteriorate over time,” said Casselano.

AAA suggests social distancing at the pump. Try not to park near where someone else is pumping. Use disinfectant wipes or gloves handling the gas pump or pin pad. If you don't have either, they say a plastic bag works too.

AAA also recommends disinfecting the inside of your car regularly. Focus on all the places you touch: the steering wheel, gear shift, door handles and the dashboard.

