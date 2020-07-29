Menu

Herman Cain receiving oxygen, recovering from Covid-19 in hospital

Posted at 1:37 PM, Jul 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-29 16:38:38-04

Herman Cain, a former presidential candidate and businessman, remains hospitalized four weeks after being admitted with Covid-19 symptoms.

Cain’s twitter account, being run by staff members currently, tweeted an update on his condition saying he is being treated with oxygen to strengthen his lungs.

It is not clear where Cain was infected. The 74-year-old was hospitalized less than two weeks after attending President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. On July 2, his twitter account indicated he was admitted to an Atlanta-area hospital.

The former pizza company executive has been an outspoken backer of the president and was named by the campaign as a co-chair of Black Voices for Trump.

