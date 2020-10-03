Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie checks himself into hospital after positive COVID-19 test

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is checking himself into a hospital Saturday after revealing he tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a tweet.

In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon. While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

The governor cited a history of asthma for checking into Morristown Medical Center despite saying he was "feeling good."

“I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition,” Christie tweeted Saturday morning.