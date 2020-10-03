Menu

Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie checks himself into hospital after positive COVID-19 test

Governor Chris Christie addresses the audience on the second day of the Republican National Convention on July 19, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. / AFP / Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
Posted at 3:08 PM, Oct 03, 2020
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is checking himself into a hospital Saturday after revealing he tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a tweet.

The governor cited a history of asthma for checking into Morristown Medical Center despite saying he was "feeling good."

“I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition,” Christie tweeted Saturday morning.

Christie assisted President Donald Trump with debate preparations earlier this week.

Trump is being treated for COVID-19 at Walter Reed Hospital after announcing early Friday that he and first lady Melania had tested positive.

This story was first reported by Stephen M. Lepore at PIX11 in New York, New York.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

