Few new restrictions as Georgia's shelter-at-home order ends

Alyssa Pointer/AP
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference at the Capitol building in Atlanta, Monday, April 27, 2020, during the coronavirus outbreak. Kemp did not say whether he would extend the shelter-in-place order that is set to expire at midnight Thursday. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Posted at 1:03 PM, Apr 30, 2020
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is extending his emergency powers to June 12 and telling the elderly and medically fragile to shelter in place until then.

But the Republican governor says Thursday that he won't keep additional restrictions on most of the state's 10 million residents as his broader shelter-in-place order expires at midnight.

Kemp had already carved big loopholes in his order when he allowed some businesses to reopen last week and Monday.

Kemp tells The Associated Press he's been pleased with how his effort to reopen some businesses in the state has gone as COVID-19 has sickened 26,000 people in the state and killed more than 1,100.

