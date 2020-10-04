Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Campaign says Biden tests negative for virus

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Andrew Harnik/AP
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to member of the media as he leaves St. Joseph Catholic Church, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Campaign says Biden tests negative for virus
Posted at 4:52 PM, Oct 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-04 20:24:43-04

Joe Biden’s campaign says the Democratic presidential nominee tested negative for coronavirus Sunday.

The results come five days after Biden spent more than 90 minutes on the debate stage with President Donald Trump. The president was diagnosed with COVID-19 days after the debate, and he remains hospitalized.

Biden had two negative tests on Friday, as well.

Biden is scheduled to travel Monday to Florida. His campaign said it will continue to observe public health guidelines on masks, social distancing, and crowd sizes.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.