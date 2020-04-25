A rarity: Cricket goes live in Vanuatu in the South Pacific

PORT VILA, Vanuatu (AP) — Overnight rain couldn't prevent Vanuatu from producing a rarity in these coronavirus-restricted times — a live sporting event.

The tropical islands in the South Pacific were the only venue in the world hosting a competitive sports final, as most international sports remain shuttered.

Vanuatu Cricket Association chief executive Shane Deitz invited anyone missing live action to tune in to a live stream of their women's club championship finals.

Deitz says there were more than 350,000 views of a men's 10-over exhibition match and the women's Twenty20 final won by the undefeated Mele Bulls.