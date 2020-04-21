Menu

Chipotle announced '4HEROES' program for nurses, doctors

Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - This Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, file photo, shows a Chipotle restaurant in Union Station in Washington. Chipotle restaurants around the country are opening later than usual Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, so workers can attend a meeting about the chains recent food safety scares. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Posted at 8:32 PM, Apr 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-20 23:32:46-04

Chipotle announced on Monday that it will donate a burrito to medical professionals every time a Chipotle digital customer names their burrito order "4HEROES" on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com.

The promotion runs from April 21 through April 26.

Chipotle said that healthcare workers can sign up for a chance to receive a free burrito starting on Nurses Day, May 6.

"We've seen firsthand how real food can go a long way in lifting the spirits of our country's incredibly resilient healthcare community," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We're excited to give fans another opportunity to support our heroes by simply naming their burrito."

Chipotle said up to 100,000 burritos will be donated nationwide.

