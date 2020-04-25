Menu

Baseball in full swing in Taiwan, even in empty stadiums

Chiang Ying-ying/AP
Cheerleaders encourage on the Stadium stands with no audience at Xinzhuang Baseball Stadium in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Friday, April 24, 2020. Taiwan's five-team Chinese Professional Baseball League is barring spectators over concerns they would spread the deadly coronavirus, meaning games are played with plastic seats void of fans.(AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Posted at 7:57 PM, Apr 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-24 22:57:03-04

The 12,150 blue plastic seats at a suburban Taipei ballpark were devoid of fans when Chinatrust Brothers beat Fubon Guardians 11-0, down from the average crowd of 6,000 at professional baseball games in Taiwan.

The five-team Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan is barring spectators over concerns of spreading the coronavirus in a crowded space. But at least they've been playing since April 11, and that makes the league unique in baseball.

Brothers infielder Wang Wei-chen says he'd like to have fans in the stands, but "we are still lucky, since we have not stopped our season and people can still see us in this way.”

