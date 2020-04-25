Baseball in full swing in Taiwan, even in empty stadiums

The 12,150 blue plastic seats at a suburban Taipei ballpark were devoid of fans when Chinatrust Brothers beat Fubon Guardians 11-0, down from the average crowd of 6,000 at professional baseball games in Taiwan.

The five-team Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan is barring spectators over concerns of spreading the coronavirus in a crowded space. But at least they've been playing since April 11, and that makes the league unique in baseball.

Brothers infielder Wang Wei-chen says he'd like to have fans in the stands, but "we are still lucky, since we have not stopped our season and people can still see us in this way.”