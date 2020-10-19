Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

7.5 earthquake hits off Alaska coast

items.[0].image.alt
Esri, HERE, Garmin, Intermap, increment P Corp., GEBCO, USGS, FAO, NPS, NRCAN, GeoBase, IGN, Kadaster NL, Ordnance Survey, Esri Japan, METI, Esri China (Hong Kong), swisstopo, © OpenStreetMap contributors
A map from the USGS showing where an earthquake hit on October 19, 2020.
7.4 earthquake hits off Alaska coast
Posted at 2:19 PM, Oct 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-19 19:03:07-04

A large earthquake has been reported off the southern coast of Alaska Monday afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey reports the quake measured 7.5 magnitude. Originally, the organization reported it as 7.4 magnitude.

It triggered tsunami warnings along the Alaskan Peninsula coastline, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System. The tsunami warning does not stretch south to Canada or the rest of the US west coast at this time.

The epicenter of the quake is roughly 55 miles south of the town of Sand Point on the Alaskan Peninsula, south of a national wildlife refuge. This is about 600 miles southwest of Anchorage.

The Alaska Earthquake Center reports a few aftershocks in the area, of roughly 5.0 magnitude.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.