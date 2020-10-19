2nd test excavation begins in search for remains from 1921 Tulsa race massacre

TULSA, Okla. -- Archaeologists, historians and other experts from across the nation are back in Tulsa on Monday to begin a second round of test excavations in the search for remains of 1921 Tulsa race massacre victims.

Researchers said the investigation is expected to last one week, but could extend into a second week, depending on the findings.

The archaeologists are focusing on two areas in Oaklawn Cemetery this time around.

The first site is adjacent to two 1921 race massacre headstones in the historical African American section of Potters field; the second is a new dig site located on the Southwest section of the cemetery.

In 2018, Mayor G.T. Bynum announced the City of Tulsa would re-examine potential graves from the 1921 Tulsa race massacre. That investigation began in 2020 with crews conducting their search along the western edge of the cemetery. Archaeologists conducted extensive test excavations and concluded with no evidence of human remains.

However, the search could continue beyond Oaklawn Cemetery. Researchers said several areas are still candidates for possible mass grave sites related to the 1921 Tulsa race massacre. The Canes, near Newblock Park, and Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens could be next on the list of possible excavation sites.

The second round of test excavations began at 8 a.m. on Monday. Also, a press conference will be held at noon Monday.

This story was originally published by Tatianna Taylor at KJRH.