What's Up Tucson? Highlights of this weekend's events

Ken Carr
2 hours ago

What's happening in Tucson and the surrounding area? A LOT!

The Lone Stranger
Gaslight Theatre / 7010 E Broadway Blvd
Opens Fri Jan 5 and runs through March 25
The Lone Stranger fights to bring justice to the lawless frontier (musical theatre performance)
Tickets $20.95
thegaslighttheatre.com

Arizona State Home Show
Tucson Convention Center
Fri Jan 5 and Sat Jan 6 from 10am-6pm, Sun Jan 7 from 10am-4pm
See what's new in home improvement, get ideas for your next project, hundreds of vendor booths
$8 admission
tucsonconventioncenter.com

Tucson Roadrunners hockey
Tucson Convention Center
Fri Jan 5 and Sat Jan 6 at 7:05 p.m.
AHL hockey game vs. Ontario Reign
Tickets start at $12
tucsonroadrunners.com

Music In The Mountains Concert Series
Catalina State Park / 11570 N Oracle Rd
Sat Jan 6 at 2 p.m.
Performance by R&B group Annon and the Late Show
$7 park entrance fee per vehicle
azstateparks.com/catalina

80's Hangover Party
Rialto Theatre
Sat Jan 6 at 8 p.m.
Performances by Strangelove - The Depeche Mode Experience, The Cured - Tribute to The Cure, Electric Duke - Tribute to David Bowie, Idol X - Tribute to Billy Idol
Tickets $22
rialtotheatre.com

Cult Classics at the Loft
Loft Cinema / 3233 E Speedway Blvd
Fri Jan 5 and Sat Jan 6 at 10 p.m.
See the 1982 classic action movie starring Arnold Schwarzenneger
$6 admission
loftcinema.com

Mystic Messengers Psychic Fair
Doubletree Hotel / 445 S Alvernon Way
Sun Jan 7 from 9a-4pm
Dozens of psychics, readers, healers, and arts and crafts tables
Free admission
mysticmessengers.biz

Arizona Women's Basketball
McKale Center
Fri Jan 5 at 6 p.m. vs. Stanford
Sun Jan 7 at 12 p.m. vs. Cal
Tickets $8
arizonawildcats.com

 

Share your event information in a direct message to @whatsuptucson for possible inclusion in this and future event lists.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top