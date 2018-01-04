What's Up Tucson? Highlights of this weekend's events

What's happening in Tucson and the surrounding area? A LOT!

The Lone Stranger

Gaslight Theatre / 7010 E Broadway Blvd

Opens Fri Jan 5 and runs through March 25

The Lone Stranger fights to bring justice to the lawless frontier (musical theatre performance)

Tickets $20.95

thegaslighttheatre.com

Arizona State Home Show

Tucson Convention Center

Fri Jan 5 and Sat Jan 6 from 10am-6pm, Sun Jan 7 from 10am-4pm

See what's new in home improvement, get ideas for your next project, hundreds of vendor booths

$8 admission

tucsonconventioncenter.com

Tucson Roadrunners hockey

Tucson Convention Center

Fri Jan 5 and Sat Jan 6 at 7:05 p.m.

AHL hockey game vs. Ontario Reign

Tickets start at $12

tucsonroadrunners.com

Music In The Mountains Concert Series

Catalina State Park / 11570 N Oracle Rd

Sat Jan 6 at 2 p.m.

Performance by R&B group Annon and the Late Show

$7 park entrance fee per vehicle

azstateparks.com/catalina

80's Hangover Party

Rialto Theatre

Sat Jan 6 at 8 p.m.

Performances by Strangelove - The Depeche Mode Experience, The Cured - Tribute to The Cure, Electric Duke - Tribute to David Bowie, Idol X - Tribute to Billy Idol

Tickets $22

rialtotheatre.com

Cult Classics at the Loft

Loft Cinema / 3233 E Speedway Blvd

Fri Jan 5 and Sat Jan 6 at 10 p.m.

See the 1982 classic action movie starring Arnold Schwarzenneger

$6 admission

loftcinema.com

Mystic Messengers Psychic Fair

Doubletree Hotel / 445 S Alvernon Way

Sun Jan 7 from 9a-4pm

Dozens of psychics, readers, healers, and arts and crafts tables

Free admission

mysticmessengers.biz

Arizona Women's Basketball

McKale Center

Fri Jan 5 at 6 p.m. vs. Stanford

Sun Jan 7 at 12 p.m. vs. Cal

Tickets $8

arizonawildcats.com

Share your event information in a direct message to @whatsuptucson for possible inclusion in this and future event lists.