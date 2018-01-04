What's Up Tucson? Highlights of this weekend's events

What's happening in Tucson and the surrounding area? A LOT!
The Lone Stranger
Gaslight Theatre / 7010 E Broadway Blvd
Opens Fri Jan 5 and runs through March 25
The Lone Stranger fights to bring justice to the lawless frontier (musical theatre performance)
Tickets $20.95 thegaslighttheatre.com
Arizona State Home Show
Tucson Convention Center
Fri Jan 5 and Sat Jan 6 from 10am-6pm, Sun Jan 7 from 10am-4pm
See what's new in home improvement, get ideas for your next project, hundreds of vendor booths
$8 admission tucsonconventioncenter.com
Tucson Roadrunners hockey
Tucson Convention Center
Fri Jan 5 and Sat Jan 6 at 7:05 p.m.
AHL hockey game vs. Ontario Reign
Tickets start at $12 tucsonroadrunners.com
Music In The Mountains Concert Series
Catalina State Park / 11570 N Oracle Rd
Sat Jan 6 at 2 p.m.
Performance by R&B group Annon and the Late Show
$7 park entrance fee per vehicle azstateparks.com/catalina
80's Hangover Party
Rialto Theatre
Sat Jan 6 at 8 p.m.
Performances by Strangelove - The Depeche Mode Experience, The Cured - Tribute to The Cure, Electric Duke - Tribute to David Bowie, Idol X - Tribute to Billy Idol
Tickets $22 rialtotheatre.com
Cult Classics at the Loft
Loft Cinema / 3233 E Speedway Blvd
Fri Jan 5 and Sat Jan 6 at 10 p.m.
See the 1982 classic action movie starring Arnold Schwarzenneger
$6 admission loftcinema.com
Mystic Messengers Psychic Fair
Doubletree Hotel / 445 S Alvernon Way
Sun Jan 7 from 9a-4pm
Dozens of psychics, readers, healers, and arts and crafts tables
Free admission mysticmessengers.biz
Arizona Women's Basketball
McKale Center
Fri Jan 5 at 6 p.m. vs. Stanford
Sun Jan 7 at 12 p.m. vs. Cal
Tickets $8 arizonawildcats.com
