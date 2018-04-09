TUCSON, Ariz. - Westside success and 20 big holes fixed near a council office highlight this week's pothole update..

When westside viewer Eugene contacted KGUN9's Pothole Patrol several weeks ago about several holes on Brightwater St, he sent along several pictures that showed the needed repairs.

We reached out to Pima County DOT and requested to put the repairs in its work queue.

Eugene reports that they have been repaired, but he would have like to have seen some additional deep cracks filled, as well. His last email stated that perhaps he "should wait until those deep cracks get bigger before having us contact them again. What they did fill was a huge improvement and thanks for your help."

Near the Grant Road construction project, a series of 23 potholes lining Vine Ave, between Grant and Hampton St. were spotted a few weeks ago. These were just west of the Ward 3 Council Office.

All of those holes have been filled by the City of Tucson's quick response road repair crew.

New this week,viewer Jim sent us three of many potholes that he says "line Tucker Road in Marana for about a half mile". A request for help was requested from Pima County DOT.

If you've noticed potholes where you live or on the way to work or school, let us know. Email a picture and location to potholes@kgun9.com.