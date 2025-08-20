Vulnerable 79-year-old man missing

The Tucson Police Department (TPD) asks for the community's help in locating 79-year-old Teodoro Sanchez.

Sanchez's family last had telephone contact with him around Aug. 4, 2025.

The 79-year-old frequents the area of E. 36th St. and S. Country Club Rd.

Sanchez is described as about 5'4", 135 pounds, with brown eyes and brown/gray hair.

Tucson Police say it is unknown what he was wearing last, but Sanchez typically wears a dark-colored beanie hat.

He may have a flip-style cell phone with him that is likely out of battery.

Neighbors and local businesses familiar with Sanchez confirm they had not seen him for several days, per a release from TPD.

Anyone with information on the possible whereabouts of Sanchez is asked to call 911 immediately.