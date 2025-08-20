Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Vulnerable 79-year-old man missing

Teodoro Sanchez, missing 79-year-old man
Tucson Police Department
Teodoro Sanchez, missing 79-year-old man
Posted
and last updated

The Tucson Police Department (TPD) asks for the community's help in locating 79-year-old Teodoro Sanchez.

Sanchez's family last had telephone contact with him around Aug. 4, 2025.

The 79-year-old frequents the area of E. 36th St. and S. Country Club Rd.

Sanchez is described as about 5'4", 135 pounds, with brown eyes and brown/gray hair.

Tucson Police say it is unknown what he was wearing last, but Sanchez typically wears a dark-colored beanie hat.

He may have a flip-style cell phone with him that is likely out of battery.

Neighbors and local businesses familiar with Sanchez confirm they had not seen him for several days, per a release from TPD.

Anyone with information on the possible whereabouts of Sanchez is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

MONSOON WATCH 2025
Find the stories in your neighborhood