Victim shot during carjacking at Broadway and Alvernon on Thursday afternoon

A carjacking at Broadway Boulevard and Alvernon Way occurred on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tucson Police Department. A victim was shot during the incident.

Authorities say one man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Officers are currently searching for a suspect who may be armed.

KGUN9 reports from Columbus Boulevard and Eastland Street, where police have set up a perimeter. Multiple police vehicles are in the area, and a nearby car crash may be related to the incident.

Law enforcement sources indicate the suspect on the run may have a rifle, and authorities are urging residents to stay indoors for safety.

The Tucson Police Department states the carjacking took place shortly after noon.

Officers later located the stolen vehicle near Columbus and Eastland.

“I heard a crash and saw an SUV go into a fence,” said neighbor Howie Hibbs. “Nobody was in the vehicle, but I saw four guys running down the street—Columbus turning onto Eastland and heading east. They had backpacks on and were wearing all black.”

As police continue their investigation, TUSD officials report that Roberts and Myers schools are taking precautionary safety measures.

"No suspects were located after an extensive search of the area," TPD said.

Officers are allowing local traffic to pass through the area but advise residents to remain cautious.

KGUN9 will provide updates as more information becomes available.