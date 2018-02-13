UA develops fitness tracker for your mind

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Researchers at the University of Arizona are creating a fitness tracker for your mind. The app is called "Where's My Mind," and it records your mood and emotions. The creators say the real purpose is to improve your mental health.

Studying mental health is tough for researchers to do, so they're trying to take the experiment away from the lab setting to get your true responses.

Here's how it works: you tell the app what time you get up and go to sleep, and at random times throughout the day, the app will send you some questions to answer about your thoughts.

Example questions include: Were you focused on the task at hand? What is your mood?

Researchers say tracking your thoughts is a strategy many therapists recommend to people dealing with depression or anxiety, so they hope this tool could be therapeutic for those who need help.

For those who are just curious about what they spend most of their time thinking about and want to compare it to others, users can also compare their thought reports to all the data collected from other users.



All the data is anonymously collected and encrypted, so your name and information is never tied to you.

Right now, "Where's My Mind" is only available for Android phones and can be downloaded in the Google Play Store.