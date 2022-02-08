Tucson's Vivace named one of the "Most Romantic Restaurants in America"

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our very own Vivace Restaurant is recognized as one of the "Most Romantic Restaurants in America."

OpenTable.com analyzed more than 12.4 million reviews submitted by verified diners in order to make the decision.

The online restaurant-reservation service company ranks Vivace as a 4.8 out of 5 stars.

It is only one of five eateries in the entire state of Arizona to receive the recognition, highlighting Vivace as great for outdoor dining and special occasions with a scenic view.

Open from 11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m., the fine Italian restaurant also offers curbside takeout in case anyone would prefer to enjoy the exquisite food in the privacy of their own home this Valentine's Day.

