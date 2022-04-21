Tucson survivors of crime demand public safety and support from Arizona lawmakers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice (CSSJ) is hosting it first ever "Survivors Speak Arizona."

This gathering of fellow crime survivors and families of murder victims from across the state plan on urging lawmakers to make changes in the communities they come from.

These activists are meeting 6:30 a.m. on Monday, April 25 at 3750 W Orange Grove Rd.

They'll then head to Phoenix where other crime survivors from across Arizona will join them.

Elected leaders and fellow survivors attending include:



Representative Ben Toma (R-District 22)

Senator Sine Kerr (R-District 13)

John Bauters, Arizona state director for the Alliance for Safety and Justice (ASJ)

Aswad Thomas, crime survivor and vice president for the ASJ

Celina Jyoti, Arizona domestic violence survivor and member of CSSJ

Carol Gaxiola, Tucson crime survivor who lost her daughter to gun violence and member of CSSJ

Recently, the Arizona legislature passed H.B. 2604. If Governor Doug Ducey signs it, this will become a step in the right direction.

"I know from my own experience as a domestic violence survivor that the current system simply doesn’t offer enough protections for victims in Arizona – but HB 2604 is a huge step in the right direction for those experiencing trauma," shared Jyoti.

CSSJ leaders would like legislators to establish the state's first trauma recovery center.

The centers would help survivors, whether it's mental, emotional or monetary aid.