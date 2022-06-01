Tucson ranks as the second best city in America for hiking, beating Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson is ranking as the second best city in America for hiking.
LawnStarter.com recently released a list called 2022's Best Cities for Hiking.
It lists the top 10 cites as the following:
- Portland, Ore.
- Tucson
- Pheonix
- Long Beach, Calif.
- Minneapolis
- Glendale, Calif.
- Los Angeles
- Richmond, Va.
- Las Vegas
- San Diego
Although LawnStarter.com found Phoenix has more hiking routes than Tucson, Tucson's climate and safety rankings boosted it above Phoenix.
The lawn-care company says it used data from AllTrails, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Disaster Preparedness, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NeighborhoodScout, ReserveAmerica.com, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and Yelp to rank these cities.
LawnStarter.com highlighted Seven Falls Trail as one of Tucson's most iconic hikes.
