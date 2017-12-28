Tucson police seek victims of fake officer

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson police have arrested a man they say impersonated a police officer, and now they're asking more victims to come forward.

It happened on December 19th, after police got a call from a group of men reporting that a man claiming to be an undercover officer had pulled them over and handcuffed one of the men.

The caller gave police the man's license plate number and they used the information to track the suspect down at a home in Oro Valley.

Police found the suspect's car and other instruments used in the scam, including a dash cam.

TPD has released that video, but are not yet releasing the man's name or showing his face, because they need to interview additional victims.

Police are asking anyone who has been stopped or pulled over by someone in a white, unmarked vehicle to call (520) 719-2002 ext. 723.

Officials say the suspect carried a police scanner, and an expandable baton. The man also wore an earpiece.

Police say they do have plain-clothes officers on the streets, and they will occasionally make traffic stops.

The department says all officers carry their badge and identification with them at all times.

If you believe you're being stopped by a fraudulent officer you can call 911 to verify the name and badge number of the officer.