Tucson Police remember retired K9 Oni

Tucson Police are saying a final goodbye to retired police dog K9 Oni, who recently passed away.

Oni joined the K9 unit in 2018 and quickly got certified to work on patrol and in narcotics detection.

During his time with the force, the German shepherd went to more than 700 crime scenes.

He caught almost 300 criminals and made 10 drug busts.

The police department says he was also good for a laugh, like the time he cleared out a home, went back to the kitchen, and walked out with a burrito in his mouth.

K9 Oni retired in the last year.