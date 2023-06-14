Tucson police investigate homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on Sundrew Dr leaving two people dead.

The incident occurred on Aug. 5 2021 around 8:45 p.m. at a residence in the 8000 block of East Sundew Drive.

Officers were notified two people were shot in the home and as they arrived they were found unresponsive.

Unfortunately, 34-year-old Jamarr Jones was pronounced dead on scene.

The second victim, 13-year-old Avointae T. Sices, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Sices passed away after arriving at the hospital.

Next of kin have been notified.

According to TPD, the suspect had arrived at the home and was involved in a verbal confrontation with the residents.

As the argument escalated, the suspect pulled out a gun, and both victims were shot.

The suspect then fled the scene and other residents called 911.

He has been identified as 25-year-old Lorenzo Crowder.

Additionally, Crowder has a domestic relationship with at least one of the residents.

As the scene was being investigated, Crowder arrived at the home and was taken into custody by officers.

Crowder was charged with two counts of 1st Degree Murder and he is currently being held in the Pima County Jail.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.