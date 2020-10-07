Tucson plumbing company owner sentenced to 6 months for giving false statements to Social Security

TUCSON, Ariz. — The owner of a Tucson plumbing company has been sentenced to prison after providing false statements to the Social Security Administration, U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Arizona says.

On Tuesday, 51-year-old Kevin Cummings was sentenced to six months in prison. The court has also ordered Cummings to pay $305,371.20 in restitution to the Social Security Administration and a $200,000 fine. He must surrender to serve his prison sentence on January 7, 2021.

Cummings previously plead guilty to providing a false statement related to Social Security.

In the plea agreement:

Cummings, admitted that in February 2003 he began to collect disability benefits from the SSA. In 2006, the SSA discovered that Cummings received employee wages during 2005 and 2006 while he also collected disability. When the SSA inquired about the wages, Cummings admitted that he caused one of his employees, on multiple occasions, to make false representations concerning his employment status with his plumbing companies. Cummings also admitted that he concealed from the SSA that he was working, while continuing to collect disability benefits from 2005 through January 2014. Cummings’ dishonesty resulted in a loss to the SSA totaling approximately $305,371.20. U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Arizona

The case was investigated by Social Security Office of Inspector General, under the supervision of Special Agent-in-Charge Robb Stickley, San Francisco Field Division.