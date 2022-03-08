Tucson Hip Hop Festival gears up for 4th annual celebration

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 2022 Tucson Hip Hop Festival is returning for its fourth year, celebrating all the elements of hip-hop, including rap, graffiti, b-girl/b-boying and deejaying.
More than 100 local and regional artists are scheduled over the weekend of Saturday, March 19 to Sunday, March 20, featuring Hip-Hop Legends Smif-N-Wessun and Che Noir.
Saturday's festivities are from 12 p.m. to midnight at 191 Toole.
"The all-ages show, at 191 E. Toole in Downtown Tucson, will feature music, dancing, and graffiti artwork," spokesman Edward Romero shared. "Local food trucks and a vendor marketplace will also be on the festival grounds for attendees to enjoy."
Sunday's networking day goes from 12 - 5 p.m. at the University of Arizona Poetry Center.
"The schedule will include one-on-one mentorship sessions and feature several panel discussions with music industry professionals," added Romero.
Anyone interested in attending may purchase tickets at TucsonHipHopFestival.com or the Rialto Theatre box office.
