Tucson Firefighter Association calling on City to supply more officers

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Fire Fighter Association is calling on the City of Tucson to fix the public safety issue in the city.

In a facebook post - the TFFA says that the department is running on nearly 94,000 calls per year and they have lost 10% of their staff as calls increase by 18%.



Please remember, YOUR Tucson Fire Fighters are your last line of defense between YOU and YOUR emergency. If you call 911, we will be there to help. The Tucson Fire Fighters have been significantly overworked, and entirely disregarded during this year’s budget discussions. Despite Local 479’s tireless efforts to educate and work with the City of Tucson to resolve pay and compression issues, Tucson Fire Fighters have all but been forgotten.

There is a SERIOUS PUBLIC SAFETY problem in Tucson, not just a police problem. If the status quo continues, we will begin seeing a mass exodus of Tucson's own Fire Fighters at an alarming rate.

Nine on your side's Jennifer Martinez is working on getting more information and will have the full story tonight at 10 PM.

Follow Jennifer Martinez on her Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.