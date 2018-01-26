Tucon K9 officers get ballistic vests

TUCSON (KGUN-TV) - Tucson Police K9's were outfitted with new ballistic vests, according to the department.

The vests were gifts from the Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation (SALEF)

Bosco and Nova, shown above, are part of the seven-dog K9 Unit, touted the "busiest in Southern Arizona."

SALEF hosts the Tucson Police Department K9 Unit's annual K9 Walk for Cops to help raise funds for K9 equipment.