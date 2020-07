Tractor-trailer fire shuts down southbound Oracle in Oro Valley

Posted at 12:02 PM, Jul 31, 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. — A tractor-trailer fire shut down southbound Oracle Road near Oro Valley Marketplace Friday. Oracle road southbound from Oro Valley Marketplace (Water Harvest Way) is closed. Tractor trailer is on fire. — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) July 31, 2020 The closure was near Water Harvest Way.

