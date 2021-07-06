TPD: Suspect sought after indecent exposure near Drachman Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are searching for a suspect after an indecent exposure incident last month.
On June 18, a suspect was captured on security video exposing himself to residents at home in the 1400 block of E. Drachman Street, according to the department.
Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call 88-CRIME.
🚨INDECENT EXPOSURE SUSPECT🚨— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) July 6, 2021
Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call 88-CRIME. pic.twitter.com/m85cK9Y6v9