Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TPD: Suspect sought after indecent exposure near Drachman Street

items.[0].image.alt
Tucson Police/Twitter
On June 18, a suspect was captured on security video exposing himself to residents at home in the 1400 block of E. Drachman Street, according to the department.
suspect.PNG
incident exposure 3.jpg
incident exposure 2.jpg
incident exposure 1.jpg
Posted at 3:05 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 18:05:54-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are searching for a suspect after an indecent exposure incident last month.

On June 18, a suspect was captured on security video exposing himself to residents at home in the 1400 block of E. Drachman Street, according to the department.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!