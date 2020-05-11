Topock woman accused of 2nd-degree murder in shooting of man

TOPOCK, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say a woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide. They say 48-year-old Jennifer Dawn Priole of Topock has been booked into jail on suspicion of felony second-degree murder.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Topock home Sunday night on a domestic violence call. They found a man dead in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Priole was detained and questioned and told authorities that she and the man had been arguing and a physical altercation took place. But deputies say no marks or injuries were found on the victim to confirm the allegations. The identity of the dead man is being withheld until his family can be notified.

