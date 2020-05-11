Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Topock woman accused of 2nd-degree murder in shooting of man

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Siren Generic
Posted at 2:27 PM, May 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-11 17:27:53-04

TOPOCK, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say a woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide. They say 48-year-old Jennifer Dawn Priole of Topock has been booked into jail on suspicion of felony second-degree murder.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Topock home Sunday night on a domestic violence call. They found a man dead in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Priole was detained and questioned and told authorities that she and the man had been arguing and a physical altercation took place. But deputies say no marks or injuries were found on the victim to confirm the allegations. The identity of the dead man is being withheld until his family can be notified.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.