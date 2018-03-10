The piano teacher: sharing the gift of music

TUCSON, Ariz. - When Katherine Kononova's fingers hit the keys, and the hammers hit the strings, beauty fills the room. The music resonates between your ears and is felt in your heart.

"It evokes an internal feeling of happiness, of sadness, of joy," Kononova said. "For anybody, it's a different emotion."

Her lifetime love of playing the piano drove her to pass on the gift of music to others. So, she decided that she'd become a piano teacher, and has been for nearly 15 years.

"It's really an honor to share that love of music, that passion, with anyone," she said.

That feeling is even stronger when she gets to share it with one pupil that she works with: her seven-year-old son.

"I really hold close to my heart that I'm able to do that," Kononova said. "And hopefully continue to do for him and keep his eyes open to the experience as well."

But whether she's working with her son, a young professional, an elderly person, or a teenager, she says she caters her style and approach to whoever is sitting on the bench.

"I want everyone to have a positive experience with piano lessons," she said.

For Kononova, the magic lies within the keys. However, she knows that the piano might not be for everyone. That being said, she just hopes that everyone gets music into their lives, either by playing it or simply listening to it.

"Everybody has a different thing they connect with," she said. "It doesn't have to be classical, but just, get that music inside of you, enjoy it."

If you think you'd be interested in starting to learn how to play an instrument, Kononova says go for it, because it could change your life.