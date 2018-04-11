Target: 50% Off Select 'Star Wars' Toys

Target is offering up to 50 percent off select “Star Wars” toys this week as part of an even bigger toy sale!

The retailer is having a huge sale on toys, with up to 50 percent off tons of brands, including a handful of “Star Wars” toys.

According to Hip2Save, who scouted the same toys in stores, the prices are actually lower online. But Target will price match its own website, so if you prefer to shop in store, make sure you read Target’s price match guarantee.

For example, you can score this “Star Wars Rogue One” action figure 6-pack on sale for $24.99 (regularly $49.99).

There’s also this bladebuilders path of the force lightsaber on sale for $14.25 (regularly $28.49).

Happy shopping!

