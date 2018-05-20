Police belt saves officer's life, suspect in custody

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on the east side Friday night at around 9:45 p.m.

A man called 911 to report that he was at a bar with some friends, his mother, and his stepfather, 51-year-old Roy King, when an argument started.

During the argument, King pulled out a handgun and threatened the victim and his friend. King then headed to his home in the 700 block of S. Hermosa Hills Pl., near 22nd St. and Old Spanish Trail.

TPD officers came to the home in response to the 911 call and found King's vehicle in the driveway. When the officers approached the car, King started to yell at them from the backyard. He still had the handgun.

During the confrontation between King and two officers, gunfire was exchanged. One of the rounds fired by King hit an officer's duty belt. The belt stopped the bullet from injuring the officer.

King then went inside his home and called 911. Additional TPD officers came to the home and were able to talk King into coming outside. He was not injured and was taken into custody.

Roy King was booked into Pima County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. One for the incident at the bar, and one for the incident at the home.

The incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information, call 88-CRIME. You may remain anonymous.

Stay with KGUN9-TV and kgun9.com for more breaking news alerts and updates.