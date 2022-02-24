Sunnyside Foundation, FUGA, Avenidas granted funding to transform community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sunnyside Unified School District Foundation has announced the nonprofit will receive funding through the American Rescue Plan Act's (ARPA) Community Partner Grants Program.

Familias Unidas Ganando Accesibilidad (FUGA) and Avenidas Inc. are also included in this opportunity to help transform the community.

"Sunnyside Foundation, FUGA, and Avenidas Inc. will use these funds to reinvest in the broader southside community; advocating for mobility justice and reimagining safety on our streets," shared the foundation.

The core of ARPA's strategic plan includes:



Funding to address long-standing inequality

Investments for the hardest hit communities

Strategic partnerships to expand services in the area

Recovery for all, starting with the hardest-hit communities

New solutions and ideas, plus furthering proven success models

Data-driven and evidence-based investments for relief and recovery investments

Partnerships with grassroots networks to connect with hard-to-reach communities

"This collaboration is an example of what we can do when we work together and what we must continue to do as a community so we can keep bringing dollars this way," added the Sunnyside Foundation.

Vanessa Gallego, Selina Barajas and Kerri Lopez-Howell lead the collaboration of nonprofits as writers for the grant.

----

