Summer Nite Beer Festival Saturday, August 20

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Borderlands Brewing Company is hosting its second annual Summer Nite Beer Festival Saturday, Aug. 20, from 5 -10 p.m.
CEO Es Teran confirms a 7th Street closure will add more space for Tucsonans to enjoy the festivities.
"This will be our best one yet! 15 breweries and some even from Mexico," he told KGUN 9. "The Hub ice-cream is bringing some delicious flavors, and Dave and Busters is bringing a ton of arcade machines! It should be a lot of fun."
The festival will feature the following breweries:
- Moto Sonora Brewing Company
- Grand Canyon Brewing Company
- MarVida Brewing Company
- BlackRock Brewers
- Dillinger Brewing Company
- Crooked Tooth Brewing Company
- Agrova Brewing Company Brewery
- Parque La Ruina
- Cerveza Fauna
- Firetruck Brewing Company
- Bawker Bawker Cider House
- 1912 Brewing Company
- Iron John’s Brewing Company
- Tombstone Brewing Company
- Button Brew House
Teran says attendees can also enjoy local food, The Hub Ice Cream and live music. Walters the Don will perform during the festival.
VIP tickets have sold out, but regular tickets are going for $45. They are for sale online, along with trinkets and apparel to remember the celebration.
