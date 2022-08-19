Summer Nite Beer Festival Saturday, August 20

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Borderlands Brewing Company is hosting its second annual Summer Nite Beer Festival Saturday, Aug. 20, from 5 -10 p.m.

CEO Es Teran confirms a 7th Street closure will add more space for Tucsonans to enjoy the festivities.

"This will be our best one yet! 15 breweries and some even from Mexico," he told KGUN 9. "The Hub ice-cream is bringing some delicious flavors, and Dave and Busters is bringing a ton of arcade machines! It should be a lot of fun."

The festival will feature the following breweries:



Moto Sonora Brewing Company

Grand Canyon Brewing Company

MarVida Brewing Company

BlackRock Brewers

Dillinger Brewing Company

Crooked Tooth Brewing Company

Agrova Brewing Company Brewery

Parque La Ruina

Cerveza Fauna

Firetruck Brewing Company

Bawker Bawker Cider House

1912 Brewing Company

Iron John’s Brewing Company

Tombstone Brewing Company

Button Brew House

Teran says attendees can also enjoy local food, The Hub Ice Cream and live music. Walters the Don will perform during the festival.

VIP tickets have sold out, but regular tickets are going for $45. They are for sale online, along with trinkets and apparel to remember the celebration.

Borderlands Brewing Co.