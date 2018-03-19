Successful repairs on Dodge, Old Spanish Trail

TUCSON, Ariz - Monday is success day for KGUN9's Pothole Patrol.

The huge pothole at the intersection of Camino Loma Alta & Old Spanish Trail is gone. Bailey Wherry recently emailed and sent us a picture of it. Pima County Department of Transporation responded, getting right to it and repairing the hole that Bailey says could have caused some major damage to vehicles on the southeast side.

We also received a nice email from Rita Ornelas regarding the bad condition of the area near 32nd St & Dodge. She emailed us several pictures and said that there were several more that she was not able to catch along Dodge. City of Tucson DOT's Quick Response Repair Crew was out there for over an hour to complete the work.

Ornelas sent Pothole Patrol a letter saying, "One email to you at Channel 9 got results. Amazing and thank you. They filled six small potholes on the edge of the road... and 12 major, deep potholes ...then turning North onto Dodge as well as filling in a huge circular section in the middle of the road."

There are a few new requests that have been received over the last several days for help.

Viewer Guy Smith emailed a shot of one near Calle Eunice & Avenida Jeanine on the eastside.

Star Valley viewer Eugene sent in several along W. Brightwater Way just off Wade Rd. on the westside. Potholes are obvious from Wade Road to Ironstone, according to Eurgene.

The Pothole Patrol team has made contact with the city and county to report the issues.

If you have a pothole, remember to send in your pictures with a location to potholes@kgun9.com.