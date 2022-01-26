Watch
State tax form for sports gamblers now available

How to submit your Form 1099-G
Posted at 12:34 PM, Jan 26, 2022
2022-01-26

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Federal law requires the state to issue a tax form that reflects gambling winnings.

Sports gambling has been legal in Arizona since September.

The Arizona Department of Revenue is releasing Form 1099-G, which tells taxpayers figures they will need to report on their income tax return.

Form 1099-G is available online under "View My 1099-G." In order to access the form, you must provide information including your taxpayer ID, last name and address.

Submitting your form electronically gives you access to your documents, as well as the ability to download them instantly.

Form 1099-G reports the amount of refunds, credits, or offsets of state income tax gambling apps paid to the taxpayer.

If you are unable to access or print Form 1099-G, contact the Department's Customer Care at (602) 255-3381 or toll-free 800-352-4090 to request a copy. There is also an email to contact the department.

