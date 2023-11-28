State set to close Marana prison by the end of the year

The Arizona State Prison in Marana will close its doors at the end of the year, according to a news release issued by the office of Governor Katie Hobbs.

The Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry is ending its contract with the private prison contractor Management & Training Corporation (MTC) on Dec. 31, the release said.

MTC operates the minimum security prison in Marana, that is meant to hold 500 male prisoners, but has had a population as low as 225 in recent years, the release said.

Regardless of the numbers, the ADCRR is required by contract to pay for 475 beds, the release said.

Ending the contract will save the state $5 million in fiscal year 2024 and nearly $10 million in fiscal year 2025, the news release said.

ADCRR Director Ryan Thornell said in the news release that the inmates will be absorbed by other facilities in the state.

"So not only are we demonstrating significant savings, we’re demonstrating, with actions, our ability to be more efficient with the resources already provided to us," he said.

The absorption of the inmates will not impact the budgets, programs, operations or staffing of the other prisons, the release said.

Employees of the Marana prison will be prioritized when employment opportunities arise at the other prisons, including the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson, the release said.