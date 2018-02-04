Shredding event to prevent identity theft

TUCSON, Ariz. - The tax deadline is sneaking up on us. Experts are pushing people to file as soon as possible to avoid tax-related identity theft.

There is also something else you can do: shred your tax papers.

More than 100 people in Tucson jumped at the change today to get rid of confidential or personal paperwork by shredding it.

The event was at the Tucson City Council Ward 2 office on Speedway Blvd. near Kolb Rd.

If you missed the changed to get rid of your private information, Tucson Clean and Beautiful has an event on the first Saturday of every month. The next event will be on March 3.