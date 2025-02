UPDATE (6:00 p.m.)

Sims was found safe.

———

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has announced that 10-year-old Cordelia Sims has been reported missing.

She was last seen near 3900 E Playa de Coronado near Alvernon and Skyline.

She was last seen wearing this shirt with dark denim shorts.

If you have any information please call 911.