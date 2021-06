TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wildfire is burning 11 miles northeast of Nogales.

According to a post from Cochise County Fire & Incident Awareness Group, the "Shamrock Fire" is 35 acres in size as of Thursday morning.

The group says the fire is burning in a grassland area.

No other information has been released.

