Hiker rescued after 30-foot fall in Madera Canyon

Santa Rita Fire District crews rescued a hiker who fell down a 30-foot slope near Josephine Saddle in Madera Canyon on April 24, offcials said.

The fall was reported around 6:03 p.m. in the Santa Rita Mountains, according to the Santa Rita Fire District.

Crews performed a technical mountain rescue and helicopter extraction to reach the hiker. The hiker was then transferred to a ground ambulance and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Santa Rita Fire District was assisted by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department, Drexel Heights Fire District, Tubac Fire District, U.S. Border Patrol, Arizona DPS Air Rescue, and Life Net.