Rock and Roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top coming to Tucson as part of Raw Whisky Tour

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — ZZ Top is rolling through Tucson as part of their Raw Whisky Tour to promote their upcoming album "Raw."

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are scheduled to perform at Casino Del Sols' AVA Amphitheatre on Friday, June 17.

Band members Billy Gibbons Frank Beard collectively shared, "..it was, in a very real way, a return to our roots. Just us and the music, no audience of thousands, no concession stands, no parking lot social hour, no phalanx of tour busses. Just us and the music."

They reveal their late band member Dusty Hill was inspiration for this new album.

"It was as bare bones as when we first started touring in a behemoth Chrysler station wagon, driving vast stretches between those early far-flung shows under blackened Texas skies and first hearing our records on the radio. We were bonded as brothers," they added. "‘The Dust’ may have left the building but he’s still very much with us."

Elwood Francis is included as the third member of the group.

The albums track listing includes:



Brown Sugar

Just Got Paid

Heard It On The X

La Grange

Tush

Thunderbird

I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide

Gimme All Your Lovin’

Blue Jean Blues

Certified Blues

Tube Snake Boogie

Standard seating, as well as VIP packages, ranging from $44 to $405 are offered.

Anyone interested may purchase tickets at the Casino Del Sols' website.