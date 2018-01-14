REPORT: Niumatalolo no longer a candidate for UA coaching job

Joey Greaber
9:35 AM, Jan 14, 2018
3 mins ago

Head coach Ken Niumatalolo of the Navy Midshipmen looks on against the Tulane Green Wave at Navy-Marine Corp Memorial Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Getty Images)

Rob Carr
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The search for a head coach continues for UA football.

According to Sports Illustrated's Bruce Feldman, Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo is no longer a candidate for the head coaching position.

Reports last Friday said that the Wildcats had offered Niumatalolo the position.

However, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported later on Friday that Arizona hasn't offered the job to anyone and has yet to open negotiations with any candidates.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top