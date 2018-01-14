REPORT: Niumatalolo no longer a candidate for UA coaching job

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The search for a head coach continues for UA football.

According to Sports Illustrated's Bruce Feldman, Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo is no longer a candidate for the head coaching position.

Reports last Friday said that the Wildcats had offered Niumatalolo the position.

However, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported later on Friday that Arizona hasn't offered the job to anyone and has yet to open negotiations with any candidates.